Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 939779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

