FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,332. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

