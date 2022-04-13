FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

