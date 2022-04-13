FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,902 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after buying an additional 146,083 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 582,999 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,079,000 after buying an additional 65,559 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $51.64.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.