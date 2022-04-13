FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,902 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after buying an additional 146,083 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 582,999 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,079,000 after buying an additional 65,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

