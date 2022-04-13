FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.