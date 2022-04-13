FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.