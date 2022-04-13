FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.