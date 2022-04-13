FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 707 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

