Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $121.71. 2,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

