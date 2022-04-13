Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

