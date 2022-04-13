Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,054. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. Femasys has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

