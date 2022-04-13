Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,155. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

