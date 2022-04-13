Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,747 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,351,000 after buying an additional 283,217 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

