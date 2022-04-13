Fermata Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 516,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

