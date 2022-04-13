Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.07 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.