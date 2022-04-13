Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.
Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.15.
