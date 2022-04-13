Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.72. The company has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

