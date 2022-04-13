Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.09.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $221.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.81.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.