Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.09.
Ferrari stock opened at $221.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.81.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.