Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,650 ($21.50) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,297.50 ($29.94).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,749.64 ($22.80) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,856.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,298.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

