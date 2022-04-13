FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 533.0% in March

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,300 shares, a growth of 533.0% from the March 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.0 days.

Shares of DBMBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.