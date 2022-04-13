Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

