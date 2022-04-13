Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,317 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

AOS stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.