Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1,943.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after purchasing an additional 165,840 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of TRU opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

