Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

