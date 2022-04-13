Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King upped their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

