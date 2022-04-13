Fifth Third Bancorp Has $850,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

