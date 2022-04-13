Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

ING Groep stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

