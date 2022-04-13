Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,011 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

