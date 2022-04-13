Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 124 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 124.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.25.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

