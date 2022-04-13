Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 375 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,716,000 after buying an additional 44,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $443.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -265.81 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.21.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

