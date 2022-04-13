Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Safehold by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,297,102 shares of company stock valued at $194,750,386 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.