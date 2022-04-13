Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.04.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

