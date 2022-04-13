FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

