Financial Comparison: Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) & Its Peers

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Maui Land & Pineapple to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors 340 1080 1245 41 2.36

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 32.31%. Given Maui Land & Pineapple’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maui Land & Pineapple has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors -73.36% 4.36% 0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million -$3.42 million -62.83 Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors $1.42 billion $70.94 million 24.71

Maui Land & Pineapple’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple competitors beat Maui Land & Pineapple on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.