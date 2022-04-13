First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.96. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 21,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $276.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

