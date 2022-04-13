First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $149.28

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $149.28 and last traded at $158.97, with a volume of 7639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.05.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $16,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

