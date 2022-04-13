First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FRSG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,020. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at $9,900,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to merge with EO Charging, a company that provides technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.