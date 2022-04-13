First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 201,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FVC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.