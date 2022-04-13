First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Shares Down 2%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.40. 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.