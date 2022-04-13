First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $62.40. 10,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.