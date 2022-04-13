First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.32 and last traded at $87.87. 80,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 63,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.