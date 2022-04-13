First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth $743,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 374.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 139,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

