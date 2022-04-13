Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,406 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 619.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 67.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after buying an additional 429,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.61. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,259.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

