Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $54,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $511,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $262.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

