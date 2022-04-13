Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 79,595 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 346.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

