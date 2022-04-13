Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boeing worth $80,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.21. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

