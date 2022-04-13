Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,434 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,560,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

