Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 446.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 7,732.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $13,077,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

