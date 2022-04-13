Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 325.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

