Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $68.83 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,072 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $68,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $376,000.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

